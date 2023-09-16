HAPPENING NOW: Senate votes on articles of impeachment against Ken Paxton

The Texas Senate has returned from deliberations in Ken Paxton's impeachment trial, and a verdict is expected soon.

Closing arguments in the trial were made this morning.

State senators started deliberations on whether the attorney general will be permanently removed from office, or if he can return from his suspension.

21 votes were needed to hold up one or more of the impeachment articles.

The trial came to an end after about two weeks of testimony; it wrapped with fiery closing arguments from house prosecutors and Paxton's defense team.

Closing arguments on day 9 of the trial

Attorney general Ken Paxton returned to the Texas Senate Chamber Friday after only attending day one of his trial.

As Paxton sat with his legal team, state representative Andrew Murr, the lead house manager in the impeachment prosecution, summed up the nearly two weeks of testimony.

"The Constitution charges us with policing our own," Murr said. "If we don't keep public officials from abusing the capacity of their offices, then, frankly, no one can."

AG Paxton has been suspended since he was impeached by the House on 20 articles of impeachment.

The 16 taken up by the Senate involve claims of abuse of office, conspiracy and bribery.

The case stems from a whistleblower complaint by several former staff members.

They accused Paxton of providing improper assistance to Nate Paul, a political donor who recently was indicted for a multimillion dollar bank fraud scheme.

"The travesty is that Mr. Paxton's desire to deliver results for Nate Paul eventually tore the office apart," Murr said during closing arguments. "It metastasized and overwhelmed the office. When it came to Nate Paul, Ken Paxton abandoned and betrayed his trusted and knowledgeable staff, his conservative principles and his commitment to family values, the law and his oath of office. He repeatedly demanded that his top deputies act as Nate Paul's personal lawyers and not the state's lawyers. He gave the keys to the office."

Defense attorneys responded to the allegations with a fiery denouncement by attorney Tony Buzbee.

"There is shame here," Buzbee said. "And the shame sits right there that they would bring this case in this chamber with no evidence."

Defense attorneys admit Paxton helped a friend, but only because Paxton suspected wrongdoing by federal and state authorities investigating Nate Paul.

Buzbee called the accusations a joke based on assumptions.

"You heard in the media that the evidence is ten times worse than the public knows, but what a farce that was," Buzbee said. "What we have seen instead is a bunch of supposition: mights, maybes, could have beens. That's what we've seen in this trial."