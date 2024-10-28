WilCo requests more ballot boxes due to significant voter turnout

The Brief Williamson County has requested more ballot boxes A significant increase in voter turnout and problem with vendor prompted the request



Election Day is one week from Tuesday, but many Texans are taking advantage of early voting.

Due to a significant increase in voter turnout, and a problem with their vendor, Williamson County has requested additional ballot boxes.

"Our residents are enthusiastic, and they're out, and they're letting their voice be heard through early voting," said Bill Gravell, Williamson County Judge.

There’s no shortage of early voters in Williamson County.

The Williamson County Elections Administrator says it's seen extraordinary turn out the first week of early voting.

According to the Secretary of State's website, Williamson County had 36% early voter turnout on Sunday, Oct. 27, compared to the rest of the state’s 29%.

"We have the second-highest percentage of voter turnout from all across the state of Texas for the top 12 most populous counties," said Judge Gravell.

The Williamson County Elections Office anticipated an increased interest in the general election and placed orders for 305 additional ballot boxes in advance of the election.

But due to supply chain shortages, the vendor for the election boxes was only able to deliver 65 additional boxes, but discovered the remaining shipment wouldn't be delivered till May 2025.

"We petitioned the court, and the court denied that request. But our elections administrator, along with our election attorney, came up with an alternative ballot box. We submitted that to the Secretary of State's office, and they approved that," said Judge Gravell.

As for why he believes they denied the request, "What the judge said was that your current boxes aren't completely full. When your boxes get completely full. Come back and make that request again. I think in part, the judge ruled that ways because this was an unusual request," said Judge Gravell.

Judge Gravell says as a result, the elections administrator came up with an alternative ballot box.

"They found an alternative ballot box that meets all the state laws and state requirements, and it fits in the machines. And that's what they're going to be using for early voting and election day," said Judge Gravell.

Early voters continued to pile on Monday at the Anderson Mill location in Williamson County. Voters say the process took just minutes, and say the high voter turnout is encouraging.

"It’s very simple. Just walk up, show your ID, check it. I was in and out in, what, 5–10 minutes," said early voter, Paul Baker.

"I'm a millennial, right? And it's been a journey to get my generation to vote. And the more and more turnout that we can get, the better I will feel over time," said another early voter.

Judge Gravell says the county is focused on maintaining a safe and secure election for its voters, including many poll watchers monitoring the process as it goes on.

"The goal is come election night, once all the ballots have been counted, is that people have been able to observe it from many different levels and with confidence, everyone will be able to say, look, it was done right, it was done fair, and it certainly was done with integrity," said Judge Gravell.