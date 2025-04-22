Williamson County early voting locations, hours
GEORGETOWN, Texas - Early voting is underway for the May 3 election.
There are several local bond issues and positions that will be on the ballot.
Williamson County Early Voting Hours
- Tuesday, April 22-Saturday, April 26: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Monday, April 28-Tuesday, April 29: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Williamson County Early Voting Locations
Registered voters can cast a ballot at any Williamson County location.
- Georgetown: Georgetown Annex, HR Room 108, 100 Wilco Way, 78626
- Austin: Spicewood Springs Library, Periodical Reading Room, 8637 Spicewood Springs Rd, 78759
- Bartlett: Bartlett City Hall, Town Hall, 140 W Clark St, 76511
- Cedar Park: Lakeline Oaks, Conference Room, 1000 Old Mill Rd, 78613
- Cedar Park: Staybridge Suites Cedar Park, Boardroom, 1110 Arrow Point Dr, 78613
- Cedar Park: Cedar Park Recreation Center, San Gabriel Room, 1435 Main St, 78613
- Georgetown: Georgetown City Hall, Community Room, 808 Martin Luther King Jr St, 78626
- Georgetown: Georgetown ISD Technology Bldg, Conference Room, 603 Lakeway Dr, 78628
- Georgetown: The Oaks Community Center - Sun City, Oaks Room, 301 Del Webb Blvd, 78633
- Hutto: Hutto City Hall, Council Chambers, 500 W Live Oak St, 78634
- Leander: Leander Public Library, Annex, 1011 S Bagdad Rd, 78641
- Leander: Park at Crystal Falls Apartments, Phase 2 Clubhouse, 7860 183A Toll Rd, 78641
- Liberty Hill: Liberty Hill ISD Gym Annex, Gymnasium, 301 Forrest St, 78642
- Round Rock: Allen R Baca Senior Center, Bldg 2, Meeting Room 3, 301 W Bagdad Ave, 78664
- Round Rock: Wilco Jester Annex, Anderson & Harrell Room, 1801 E Old Settlers Blvd, 78664
- Taylor: Taylor City Hall, Auditorium, 400 Porter St, 76574
Williamson County Sample Ballot
Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?
In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:
- Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate
- Copy of or original current utility bill
- Copy of or original bank statement
- Copy of or original government check
- Copy of or original paycheck
- Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)
For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Williamson County.