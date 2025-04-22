Williamson County early voting locations, hours

article

The Brief Early voting is underway in Williamson County. Early voting runs from April 22 to April 29. There is no early voting on Sunday, April 27. Election Day is May 3.



Early voting is underway for the May 3 election.

There are several local bond issues and positions that will be on the ballot.

Williamson County Early Voting Hours

Tuesday, April 22-Saturday, April 26: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, April 28-Tuesday, April 29: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Williamson County Early Voting Locations

Registered voters can cast a ballot at any Williamson County location.

Georgetown: Georgetown Annex, HR Room 108, 100 Wilco Way, 78626

Austin: Spicewood Springs Library, Periodical Reading Room, 8637 Spicewood Springs Rd, 78759

Bartlett: Bartlett City Hall, Town Hall, 140 W Clark St, 76511

Cedar Park: Lakeline Oaks, Conference Room, 1000 Old Mill Rd, 78613

Cedar Park: Staybridge Suites Cedar Park, Boardroom, 1110 Arrow Point Dr, 78613

Cedar Park: Cedar Park Recreation Center, San Gabriel Room, 1435 Main St, 78613

Georgetown: Georgetown City Hall, Community Room, 808 Martin Luther King Jr St, 78626

Georgetown: Georgetown ISD Technology Bldg, Conference Room, 603 Lakeway Dr, 78628

Georgetown: The Oaks Community Center - Sun City, Oaks Room, 301 Del Webb Blvd, 78633

Hutto: Hutto City Hall, Council Chambers, 500 W Live Oak St, 78634

Leander: Leander Public Library, Annex, 1011 S Bagdad Rd, 78641

Leander: Park at Crystal Falls Apartments, Phase 2 Clubhouse, 7860 183A Toll Rd, 78641

Liberty Hill: Liberty Hill ISD Gym Annex, Gymnasium, 301 Forrest St, 78642

Round Rock: Allen R Baca Senior Center, Bldg 2, Meeting Room 3, 301 W Bagdad Ave, 78664

Round Rock: Wilco Jester Annex, Anderson & Harrell Room, 1801 E Old Settlers Blvd, 78664

Taylor: Taylor City Hall, Auditorium, 400 Porter St, 76574

Williamson County Sample Ballot

Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?

In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.