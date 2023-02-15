Austin Modern Home Tour returns on February 25

The Austin Modern Home Tour is back with 13 homes open to the public.

The community is invited to take a look, meet the architects, and get home inspiration on February 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This year, you can also check out the Hill Country Modern Tour, a Sunday add-on ticket that opens even more doors of incredible homes that were too far away to include Saturday, but are absolutely worth the drive.

The Austin Modern Home Tour is brought to you by James Leasure and Ken Shallcross of the Modern Architecture + Design Society (MA+DS) as a way to give local architects, designers, home builders, and developers an opportunity to showcase their skills and talent.

It's a self-guided tour, where you'll get a chance to ask questions and engage the minds behind the designs you see.

Texas State University’s Interior Design Program students will help staff the event as a fundraiser. The Austin Modern Home Tour donates to the program and the student volunteers get to make connections in their field.

Tickets are available for Saturday’s main tour only, or as a full weekend pass including the Sunday Hill Country Modern Tour Extension.

A Friday night VIP reception hosted by Barley Pfeiffer Architecture is also available. Ages 10+ are invited to attend.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.