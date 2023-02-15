Expand / Collapse search

Austin Modern Home Tour returns on February 25

Revent Builds takes us through one of the stops on this year's Austin Modern Home Tour

John Gioffre, owner of Revent Builds, created this stunning modern Victorian home in South Austin. Check it out on the Austin Modern Home Tour along with 12 other homes on February 25.

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Modern Home Tour is back with 13 homes open to the public.

The community is invited to take a look, meet the architects, and get home inspiration on February 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This year, you can also check out the Hill Country Modern Tour, a Sunday add-on ticket that opens even more doors of incredible homes that were too far away to include Saturday, but are absolutely worth the drive.

The Austin Modern Home Tour is brought to you by James Leasure and Ken Shallcross of the Modern Architecture + Design Society (MA+DS) as a way to give local architects, designers, home builders, and developers an opportunity to showcase their skills and talent.

Joseph Design Build gives us a tour of one of their modern homes in South Austin

Thomas Joseph, partner at Joseph Design Build, tells us about his inspiration for this gorgeous home in South Austin. Check it out on the Austin Modern Home Tour along with 12 other homes on February 25.

It's a self-guided tour, where you'll get a chance to ask questions and engage the minds behind the designs you see.

Texas State University’s Interior Design Program students will help staff the event as a fundraiser. The Austin Modern Home Tour donates to the program and the student volunteers get to make connections in their field.

Element 5 Architecture gives us a preview of their stop on the Austin Modern Homes Tour

Nick Mehl, architect with Element 5 Architecture, shows us a beautiful, understated home in South Austin that really shines inside. Check it out on the Austin Modern Home Tour along with 12 other homes on February 25.

Tickets are available for Saturday’s main tour only, or as a full weekend pass including the Sunday Hill Country Modern Tour Extension.

A Friday night VIP reception hosted by Barley Pfeiffer Architecture is also available. Ages 10+ are invited to attend. 

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.