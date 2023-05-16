Austin organization helping female veterans build careers

According to the Pew Research Center, only one in four U.S. veterans have employment lined up after leaving the military. This is a scenario that nearly 200,000 veterans are faced with every year.

Dress For Success Austin is helping female veterans make the transition from the armed forces to the civilian workplace this Military Appreciation Month.

DFSA organized a whole day of resources for 20 women in May, giving them an opportunity to find professional outfits and get their headshot taken after receiving hair and makeup application.

"As a service member, I know what to wear for every occasion. I have a dress uniform to go to dinner. I have my uniform I wear every day and I have my uniform to go to the gym. I feel good and I feel professional. But when you go into different environments, there's different outfits that you need," veteran Florecia Philogene said.

"So now I know what to wear in a professional environment as a service member, and I'm getting a little help for what I need to work professional environments as a civilian in a different work environment, and I'm looking forward to that."

DFSA works year round to help women in the community unlock their professional potential. You can help them by clicking here.

"It’s so important for us to be able to help women veterans so that they can articulate all the skills that they gained from being in the military," Executive Director Mia Johns said. "To put those on paper and to be able to talk about them in an interview or whenever they're going to their next career."