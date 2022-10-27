BBQ Fest features top barbecue joints in Texas

Texas Monthly's 13th annual BBQ Fest is bringing together almost all of its top 50 barbecue spots on November 5 and 6 in Lockhart.

This will be the largest event in its history featuring award-winning pitmasters from across the state.

This year, BBQ Fest will celebrate classic tastes as well as globally-inspired flavors that are changing barbecue in Texas.

On Saturday, a brand-new event called BBQ World's Fair in downtown Lockhart will feature live-fire cooking demonstrations, a barbecue sauce tasting station, and more. This event is free and open to the public.

On Sunday, tickets will be required for the event at Lockhart City Park. A portion of the ticket sales will go to Feeding Texas and the network of food banks across the state.