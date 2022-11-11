Local couple creates unique WWII mini-golf memorial

A Buda couple is working to ensure today’s children don’t forget about the sacrifices veterans made for their freedom. Brian and Rachel McKinney opened Memorial Miniature Golf and WWII Museum in Buda about a year ago.

As Rachel told FOX 7 Austin, many of these veterans are grandparents for her generation, but kids are losing the connection to those who fought for our country. It’s a unique and fun way for everyone, not just kids, to learn about World War II not just on Veterans Day but every day.

The 18-hole course is a PGA approved turf. They don’t consider it putt-putt.

The course moves chronologically throughout history, with each hole teaching you about a campaign or group of people involved in the war.

The couple came up with the idea from a dream. As Rachel describes it, they were ready to do something new in their lives, and Brian has a love of history.

"I just begin to pray for him that God would give him a vision for our future and our family's future," Rachel said. "And about two weeks later, we were having coffee. We had just got up and he was like, So I had this dream last night where we were playing mini-golf and we were like in a World War II plane. It was really neat and there was like a museum. So I'm pretty sure that's what I want to do now. And I was like, okay. It was a lot to take in, but we saw so many little things line up after that that I knew it was what we were supposed to do."

The course is open Friday to Sunday. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Veterans Day. Veterans get $5 unlimited play to commemorate the day.

Normal hours:

4 to 9 p.m. Friday

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday

10 am. to 8 p.m. Sunday

Regular pricing:

13 years old or older: $14

12 years or younger: $10

Seniors: $10

Veterans: $10

You can hold events of up to 100 people for field trips or company outings. Email Memorialminigolf@gmail.com for more information.