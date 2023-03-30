Houston Astros celebrate Opening Day with street fest, pregame ceremony

It's Opening Day for Major League Baseball.

The Houston Astros are looking to defend their 2022 World Series title and start the season with a seven-game homestand.

The popular Opening Day Street Fest will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Festivities include live music, face painters and caricature artists, photo booths, inflatables, balloon displays, giveaways, food trucks and more.

A game ticket is required to enter Opening Day Street Fest.

First pitch in Thursday's season opener against the Chicago White Sox is at 6:08 p.m.

But fans are encouraged to get to their seats early to take in a special Opening Day pregame ceremony recognizing the 2022 World Series Champions.

The Astros will be wearing special gold-themed jerseys for the game in honor of their World Series win and fans can purchase their own at the official merch store at Minute Maid Park.

If you miss Thursday night's game, you can catch the Astros March 31-April 2 at Minute Maid Park.

Then, they'll hit the road to play.

For more information on the Astros schedule, or to buy tickets to a game, click here.

Over the past decade, the Astros Foundation has given over $50 million to Houston and communities in need.

Last year, they partnered with Uvalde to build little league fields and provide comfort for families and yesterday, they brought an 18-wheeler full of disaster relief to help people in Mississippi.

For more information on the Astros Foundation and to learn how to get involved, click here.