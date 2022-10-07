Koko's Bavarian brings taste of Oktoberfest to ACL 2022

If you're looking for authentic German eats and drinks while at the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival, Koko's Bavarian Brewery & Biergarten might just be what you're looking for.

Koko's Bavarian is bringing a little taste of Oktoberfest to the festival, as well as hosting Oktoberfest events over four weekends at their East Austin brewery.

The brewery kicked off the festivities on Sept. 24 with the guest of honor and partner Konstantin Prinz von Bayern, Prince of Bavaria. He flew in to kick off the festivities his 5th great-grandfather, King Ludwig, started in 1810 with the family tradition of tapping the keg on stage at the brewery.

Koko's Bavarian's Oktoberfest features a special in-house brewed beer for the season called Koko's Festbier (5.7% ABV), a German-Texas beer featuring Texas malt from Fort Worth and German hops. It has a light malty beer profile that is crisp and balanced with notes of bread and dough ideal for a warm festival day.

Guests will have the opportunity to buy custom branded Oktoberfest 2022 steins and participate in stein holding contests. The festivities will also have live bands, games, food specials and more.

