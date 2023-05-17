Austin-based Literati hosting Spring Warehouse Sale this week

Literati is an Austin-based children's book club and subscription service offering books for every stage of reading. This week, you can shop the company's three-day Spring Warehouse Sale.

The sale at the Literati Fulfillment Center, on Freidrich Lane, features brand new and gently used titles for both adults and children covering a wide variety of topics and themes.

Books will be up to 70% off and there will be bins with books for as low as $1.

Educators are also welcome to bring their PO number or send it in advance and use that to purchase books.

In addition to its subscription service, Literati is also known for its book fairs.

The company just launched a book fair donations pilot program in select Texas schools that challenges kids to donate gently used books for local charities.



The Literati Spring Warehouse Sale hours are:

Thursday, May 18 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Friday, May 19 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 20 from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Admission is free. Click here to reserve a spot.