Austin-based Literati hosting Spring Warehouse Sale this week

By
Published 
Austin
FOX 7 Austin

The Austin-based children's book club offers books for every stage of reading.

AUSTIN, Texas - Literati is an Austin-based children's book club and subscription service offering books for every stage of reading. This week, you can shop the company's three-day Spring Warehouse Sale.

The sale at the Literati Fulfillment Center, on Freidrich Lane, features brand new and gently used titles for both adults and children covering a wide variety of topics and themes.

Books will be up to 70% off and there will be bins with books for as low as $1.

Educators are also welcome to bring their PO number or send it in advance and use that to purchase books.

Literati: Austin-based children's book club

Literati offers books for every stage of reading.

In addition to its subscription service, Literati is also known for its book fairs.

The company just launched a book fair donations pilot program in select Texas schools that challenges kids to donate gently used books for local charities.

Austin company offers books for as low as a buck

All books at the Literati Warehouse Sale will be up to 70% off retail price, and lightly used books will be as low as $1, making it easier than ever to stock up your home library for summer reading.


The Literati Spring Warehouse Sale hours are:

  • Thursday, May 18 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Friday, May 19 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.  
  • Saturday, May 20 from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Admission is free. Click here to reserve a spot.