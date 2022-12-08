Austin-area theatres' holiday shows are in full swing

Austin-area theatres are very busy this time of year with their holiday shows in full swing.

Here's a look at some of the entertainment you can catch before the end of the year.

ZACH Theatre

ZACH Theatre has two holiday shows this season, including their adaptation of Dickens' A Christmas Carol. This year's performance includes new music and some surprises.

A Christmas Carol runs now through December 31.

ZACH Theatre is also performing Holiday Heroes, a hilariously fun sing-along.

In this performance, everyone gets into the spirit with Ernie and Rufus as they build a display for the "Big Holiday Show" using symbolic items from different holiday traditions.

Holiday Heroes returns for two nights only December 10 and 17.

For tickets, visit the ZACH Theatre website.

Tapestry Dance

Tapestry Dance is getting ready for its performance of The Precious Present: The Jazz Element.

"Who Am I?" is the question once again for a family of Austin artists and the answers are thread throughout a collaborative concert within the creative play of jazz music and sensibilities.

The performances will be December 17 and 18.

For tickets, visit the Tapestry Dance website.