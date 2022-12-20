New rooftop restaurant in Austin offers delicious meals with an amazing view

A new rooftop restaurant called Nido opened to the public in late October, offering internationally-inspired cuisine with incredible city views.

Nido offers breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner at its location at The Loren at Lady Bird Lake on Riverside Dr.

The seasonal menu includes dishes such as Kabocha Squash Beignets, Denver Cut Lamb Ribs, Octopus Carpaccio, Ricotta Gnudi, Acornseekers Pork Belly, and Dry-Aged Ribeye.

Nido sources locally whenever possible and features ingredients at their peak including peaches from Fredericksburg, lettuces, sweet corn, and citrus from the surrounding areas, and beef from local farms.

"Guests can expect an untraditional, yet classic take on dishes, all meant for sharing," adds Chef McDonald. "From the moment of arrival, diners perched above Lady Bird Lake will take in an exclusive view of the immediate surroundings and taste their way through the local, regional and international flavors and techniques that have shaped our menu and overall dining experience."