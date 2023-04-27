Thicket Food Truck Park offers family and pet friendly food, entertainment and more

There's a family and pet friendly food truck park in South Austin offering a variety of cuisines, weekly entertainment, a community garden and more.

Thicket South Austin Food Truck Park, located at 7800 S 1st Street, is open Tuesday through Sunday.

There, you will find lots of great restaurants like Wonky Blends, Brooklyn Breakfast Shop, Hanh's Homemade, Plantain Bar, The Celia Jacobs Cheesecake Experience, and The Corndog Company.

Wonky Blends serves fresh, made-to-order, cold pressed, raw and vegan juices, smoothies, bowls and brews made from organic and whole ingredients.

Brooklyn Breakfast Shop brings New York style breakfast sandwiches and more to Austin with an international and more chef-driven approach.

Hanh's Homemade serves Vietnamese food from the Vietnam region of the Mekong Delta.

Plantain Bar offers Puerto Rican fusion food with gluten free and vegan options.

The Celia Jacobs Cheesecake Experience specializes in cheesecake bites, as opposed to large slices, with all batters handcrafted in small batches for the best flavor. They have over 50 flavors that they rotate out weekly, including a dozen vegan options.

The Celia Jacobs Cheesecake Experience also teams up with its neighbor, The Corndog Co., who turns their cheesecake into a deep-fried treat.

The Corndog Co. ATX has two locations including one at Thicket Food Park and another at South Austin Beer Garden. They serve 100% beef corndogs that are hand dipped in their signature batter. They also have vegetarian options and desserts like fried Oreos or Snickers.