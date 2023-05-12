Support the local AAPI community with deals at Austin restaurants

It's AAPI Heritage Month and a new Family Style Passport gives people a chance to explore Asian restaurants, bars, and makers while giving back to the Austin Asian Community Health Initiative (AACHI).

The Family Style passport provides vouchers from a diverse selection of 30 local Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI)-owned restaurants, with deals valuing $300+.

When passport-holders redeem these deals by visiting and placing an order, they also show support for the restaurant’s owners and staff while enjoying a delicious meal.

Each restaurant will give passport-holders a stamp, and the first person to collect stamps at every restaurant will win the Grand Prize of a three-course dinner for 10 people at Chef Ling Qi Wu’s restaurant, Qi valued at $800.

There will also be prizes for the second and third person to complete the passport as well as other fun giveaways on social media.

The Family Style Passport gives back to the local AAPI community in more ways than one. In addition to supporting local restaurants, proceeds from the passport will go to support The Austin Asian Community Health Initiative (AACHI), a local non-profit that helps marginalized Asian and Asian American Central Texans get the healthcare they need and deserve.

Austin's Asian population includes over 20 different ethnic groups, each with their own language, social and political values, religious beliefs, and immigration history.

These differences, along with disparities in health literacy, English proficiency, transportation access, income, and more, have complicated this growing population's access to healthcare.

AACHI’s Community Health Navigation (CHN) Program provides support and navigation services for community members who are left out of the traditional healthcare system.

Family Style Passports are $45 each and can be purchased at https://www.familystyleatx.com/ and will be delivered via mail.

The passport is valid now through April 30, 2024, giving purchasers a year to redeem every deal.

The Peached Tortilla, Sazan Ramen, and Oseyo will be featuring special AAPI Month cocktails made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Tito’s will be donating $1 to AACHI for every featured cocktail sold in May, up to $2,500.