Texas State to hold 'throwback' game against Southern Miss for homecoming

It's Homecoming Week at Texas State University.

The school is celebrating with a throwback-themed game against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles Saturday, Oct. 22 at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos.

The Bobcats are looking to keep their perfect home record of 3-0.

The team will be sporting special edition helmets honoring an old logo used by former teams. Fans are encouraged to join in and wear throwback merchandise as well, which can be found at multiple retailers.

The first few thousand fans will receive a free megaphone while the first few hundred students will receive free popcorn. There will also be throwback pricing at concession stands.

At halftime, the Homecoming King and Queen will be announced as part of the show that will also include on-field recognitions of this year’s Distinguished Alumni, Young Alumni Rising Stars, and the Denise M. Trauth Outstanding Leadership Award winner.

Former Texas State standout and eight-year NFL veteran, Fred Evans, will also be recognized live at the game. He will be among more than 50 confirmed former players in attendance, says the university.

For more information on all the Homecoming festivities, click here.