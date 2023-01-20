TreeFolks giving away free trees to Austin residents this weekend

Since 1989, TreeFolks has planted more than 3 million trees in the Austin area. The nonprofit started as a group of neighbors planting trees and is now a regional force fighting climate change and building stronger communities.

The group's ‘NeighborWoods’ program distributes about 6,000 trees every year to Austin residents.

This Saturday, January 21, Austin residents can stop by Din Ho BBQ on Research Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and pick up a free tree. They'll be given away on a first-come, first-served basis.

TreeFolks will help you pick out a tree and give you tree care tips.

They'll have oak, elms, ornamental, and fruit trees.

You can take home up to two free trees per residence with a limit of one fruit tree per person.

TreeFolks says the main thing to remember is to water regularly during the summer months. It takes at least 10 gallons of water every week for the first three years.

How to plant and care for trees:

It all starts with site prep.

Digging:

Dig a hole 2-3x larger than the root ball

Make sure root collar is at ground level - not too deep

Have shovel nearby

Roots:

Break up roots

Look for circling roots that will girdle the tree

Then it's time to plant. TreeFolks says this is where most mistakes happen.

Planting:

Place the tree in the hole

Pull out roots and make sure they are laid out pointing outwards, want roots to grow out, not down

Fill in dirt around roots Halfway full - put in a bit of water Hold straight as you fill in the dirt Little bit high is okay - Lay your shovel across the hole so you can line up ground level Pack in dirt so tree can stand up straight on its own Add layer of mulch - 1 thumb deep (mulch holds moisture into tree for summers) Slowly pour water all over mulch, at least 16-20 gallons, outside of mulch ring

Halfway full - put in a bit of water

Hold straight as you fill in the dirt

Little bit high is okay - Lay your shovel across the hole so you can line up ground level

Pack in dirt so tree can stand up straight on its own

Add layer of mulch - 1 thumb deep (mulch holds moisture into tree for summers)

Slowly pour water all over mulch, at least 16-20 gallons, outside of mulch ring

If there's a freeze, TreeFolks says you should give your tree a good watering a day or two before the freeze and mulch to protect it.

There are lots of additional resources at treefolks.org.

TreeFolks has several programs in addition to ‘NeighborWoods’. The group also does regional reforestation work, plants around urban waterways, and plants at schools, parks, and public spaces.

TreeFolks says there is a focus on equity - putting the canopy where it’s needed the most.

Education is also key, as we teach folks about trees, and have even started harvesting our own local seeds to grow hyper-native trees.

TreeFolks partners with the City of Austin and local businesses to make these programs happen.

For more information on what they do and how you can help, visit treefolks.org.