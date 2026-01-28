Barton Springs-Edwards Aquifer warns groundwater levels are nearing historic lows

The Brief The Barton Springs-Edwards Aquifer Conservation District is warning groundwater levels within the district are approaching historic lows If current conditions continue, a Stage 4 emergency response could be declared



After nearly four years of drought, the aquifer that feeds Barton Springs and supplies drinking water to thousands, is nearing historic lows.

Officials say if current conditions continue, a Stage 4 emergency response could be declared for the first time in the district's 39-year history.

What they're saying:

"We're almost missing an entire year's worth of rainfall," said Shay Hlavaty with the Barton Springs Edwards Aquifer Conservation District.

The district oversees groundwater from South Austin down to south San Marcos. It's a water source for 100,00 people and also feeds Barton Springs.

The area has been operating under Stage 3 Exceptional Drought conditions since October. Now, after 43 consecutive months of drought, conditions are nearing Stage 4, the most severe drought.

"For Barton Springs, right now it is at about 12.4 cfs, which is cubic feet per second. To help you picture that, one cubic foot is about the size of a beach ball. And so, right now, about 12-ish beach balls are coming out of Barton Springs every second. But to put that in perspective, the average is over 60 cfs," said Hlavaty.

Shay Hlavaty says that means Barton Springs is only flowing at about a quarter of what it should be.

Meanwhile, the Lovelady Monitor Well in South Austin, which measures groundwater levels, is about 30 feet below the average of what the groundwater level should be.

"Folks in the area who rely on wells to get their water, they're going to start experiencing issues where their well may not be low enough to get to that water. Luckily, they can lower the pump in a lot of instances, but that can be expensive and time-consuming," said Hlavaty.

Why you should care:

District officials say rapid growth, record-breaking heat, and below-average rainfall for the last three and a half years are all contributing factors.

Even the most recent winter freeze failed to bring sustained flow to creeks and streams, which is critical for the process of recharging the groundwater supplies.

Hlavaty says that means the system could cross into the Stage 4 threshold as early as late March.

"Groundwater is hard to see, it's beneath our feet. But it's really a lifeline for our community. And it's the soul of the hill country. And so it's important that all of us think that every gallon of water that you use on your lawn, or perhaps you waste, is one less gallon that somebody gets to use to drink or that we get to enjoy and recreate," said Hlavaty.

The district is, of course, reminding the community to do their part and do what they can to conserve water.

