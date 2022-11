Local soccer fans are excited to see the U.S. take on Wales this afternoon at local hotspots like The Pitch.

With 4 restaurants, 2 bars, and events like pickup soccer and live music, there's lots to do on World Cup game days.

The Pitch is opening early, at 9 a.m., all week for the FIFA World Cup games so fans can cheer on their favorite teams with friends, food, and a pint.

