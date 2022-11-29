World Cup recipe idea, an Iranian dish called Tachin

A huge part of any sport is the food you eat while watching it.

Ahead of today's World Cup matchup against Iran, our own Kelly Saberi shows us an Iranian recipe you can recreate at home.

The recipe is called "tachin" or "tachin ba morgh" (tachin with chicken). Tachin is essentially a rice cake that can sometimes have chicken and barberries spread throughout the inside. It is much less confusing and more predictable to make than the popular tadig, which is crispy rice, a delicacy in Iranian cuisine.

Ingredients:

2 cups of basmati rice, rinsed and parboiled

½ cup of a neutral oil like grapeseed, plus more to grease your dish

1 cup plain whole milk yogurt, not Greek yogurt

3 egg yolks

¼ teaspoon saffron

½ teaspoon rock sugar or kosher salt to bloom the saffron

1 teaspoon salt if you’re not using salt to bloom the saffron

1 cup barberries

2 tablespoons butter, plus more to top the dish

1 tablespoon sugar

OPTIONAL: 1 cup of cooked shredded chicken thighs, or shredded rotisserie chicken if you want to make it easy

Directions: