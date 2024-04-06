Powerball drawing held after delay: See the winning numbers

UPDATE: The drawing was held early Sunday after a delay, with one ticket in Oregon winning the $1.3 billion jackpot. There were no $2 million winners, but there were $1 million winners in seven states. Click here for the latest Powerball update.

Original story:

The Powerball drawing has been delayed for April 6 for a chance to win the estimated $1.3 billion jackpot.

"Tonight, we have one participating lottery that needs additional time to complete required pre-draw procedures, which have been enacted to protect the security and integrity of the Powerball game," the website said.

"Powerball game rules require that every single ticket sold nationwide be checked and verified against two different computer systems before the winning numbers are drawn. This is done to ensure that every ticket sold for the Powerball drawing has been accounted for and has an equal chance to win. Tonight, we have one jurisdiction that needs extra time to complete that pre-draw process."

"Please hold on to your tickets for Saturday’s Powerball drawing," the statement continued. "When the required pre-draw procedures are complete, the Powerball drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors."

The cash value of the prize is estimated at $608.9 million.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.