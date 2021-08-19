Near-record lows for 9 days: Buyers win big with 10-year, 15-year mortgage refinance rates | August 19, 2021

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Check out the mortgage refinancing rates for August 19, 2021, which are largely unchanged from yesterday. (iStock)

Based on data compiled by Credible, current mortgage refinance rates have remained largely unchanged since yesterday, with the exception of 20-year rates which rose slightly.

30-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.875%, unchanged

20-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.750%, up from 2.625%, +0.125

15-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.125%, unchanged

10-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.125%, unchanged

Rates last updated on August 19, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

Today’s mortgage refinance rates continue to hold well below the year’s high of 3.125%. While shorter refinance terms typically deliver lower interest rates and greater savings, 10-year and 15-year rates may be particularly appealing right now to homeowners looking to maximize their interest savings and pay off their homes sooner.

If you're thinking of refinancing your home mortgage, consider using Credible.

Current 30-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 30-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.875%. This is the same as yesterday.

Current 20-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 20-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.750%. This is up from yesterday.

Current 15-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 15-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.125%. This is the same as yesterday.

Current 10-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 10-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.125%. This is the same as yesterday.

You can explore your mortgage refinance options in minutes by visiting Credible to compare rates and lenders.

How mortgage refinance rates have changed

Today, mortgage refinance rates have remained largely unchanged compared to this time last week.

30-year fixed refinance rates: 2.875%, up from 2.750% last week, +0.125

20-year fixed refinance rates: 2.750%, the same as last week

15-year fixed refinance rates: 2.125%, the same as last week

10-year fixed refinance rates: 2.125%, the same as last week

If you think refinancing is the right move, consider using Credible.

How does Credible calculate refinance rates?

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment and other factors influence the movement of mortgage refinance rates. Credible average mortgage refinance rates are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage refinance rates will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you receive can vary based on a number of factors.

How to get your lowest mortgage refinance rate

If you’re interested in refinancing your mortgage, improving your credit score and paying down any other debt could secure you a lower rate . It’s also a good idea to compare rates from different lenders if you're hoping to refinance so you can find the best rate for your situation.

Borrowers can save $1,500 on average over the life of their loan by shopping for just one additional rate quote, and an average of $3,000 by comparing five rate quotes, according to research from Freddie Mac . Credible can help you compare multiple lenders at once in just a few minutes.

If you decide to refinance your mortgage, be sure to shop around and compare rates from multiple mortgage lenders.

Credible is also partnered with a home insurance broker.

When is it worth it to refinance?

Refinancing a mortgage can be a great way to save money. But it’s not always the best move for every homeowner.

People refinance for a number of reasons, including to get a lower interest rate, change their monthly payment amount and lower their interest costs. Generally, if you can lower your interest rate by at least 0.75%, refinancing might be a good move.

If you refinance your 30-year, $300,000 loan at 4% into a new 30-year loan with a 3.25% interest rate, you’ll lower your monthly payment from $1,432 to $1,306. That’s a monthly savings of $126, which adds up to $45,360 over the life of the mortgage.

But before you refinance, be sure to weigh closing costs, and calculate how long it will take before your savings from the refinance cover the expenses of refinancing.

Have a finance-related question, but don't know who to ask? Email The Credible Money Expert at moneyexpert@credible.com and your question might be answered by Credible in our Money Expert column.

As a Credible authority on mortgages and personal finance, Chris Jennings has covered topics that include mortgage loans, mortgage refinancing, and more. He’s been an editor and editorial assistant in the online personal finance space for four years. His work has been featured by MSN, AOL, Yahoo Finance, and more.