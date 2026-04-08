Woman steals puppy from Austin Humane Society

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The Brief A puppy was stolen from the Austin Humane Society The incident happened on April 7 around 5:30 p.m. The woman left with the puppy in her purse



The Austin Humane Society is asking for help after a woman stole a puppy on Tuesday.

What we know:

The Austin Humane Society (AHS) said on April 7, around 5:30 p.m., a woman came to the shelter asking about adopting a puppy named Chico. She filled out the standard adoption application and was given basic info about Chico.

After being set up in the visitation room to meet Chico, she put the puppy in her purse and left.

The info she put on the adoption application was a dead end, AHS said. The staff didn't realize she left with the puppy.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Credit: Katie Broaddus (AHS)

Chico is about four months old and weighs seven pounds. He had only been in the care of AHS for about a day before being stolen. He was awaiting neuter surgery at the facility.

The puppy is microchipped and has been reported as stolen in the microchip company as well as with the Austin Police Department.

Chico is a black and brown wire-haired terrier mix, and is still in need of more vaccines due to his young age.

AHS is asking for any information that could lead to the safe return of Chico.

What they're saying:

"We just want to see Chico come back to us safely," says Frances Jonon, AHS President and CEO. "He’s only a few months old and still needs to be neutered. We want to make sure he gets the care he needs so he can be adopted into a loving home."

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Chico or his whereabouts is encouraged to reach out to AHS at media@austinhumanesociety.org or 512-646-7387.

He can also be returned directly to the shelter any time from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday or 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, no questions asked.