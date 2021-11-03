Refinance roller coaster: Rates creep back down for 3 terms | Nov. 3, 2021

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own.

Based on data compiled by Credible, current mortgage refinance rates fell for three key terms compared to yesterday’s, while 20-year rates remained unchanged.

30-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.940%, down from 2.990%, -0.050

20-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.750%, unchanged

15-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.250%, down from 2.375%, -0.125

10-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.125%, down from 2.250%, -0.125

Mortgage refinance rates dropped back to Monday’s levels for three terms yesterday, meaning there’s still time for homeowners to refinance into a shorter term and save on interest ahead of further rate increases. Rates for a 30-year term have held just under 3% for three days in a row. Homeowners who can swing a higher monthly payment might look to a 10-year refinance as today’s best deal. At just 2.125%, this shorter term could deliver significant interest savings over the life of a loan.

Current 30-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 30-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.940%. This is down from yesterday. Refinancing a 30-year mortgage into a new 30-year mortgage could lower your interest rate, but may not have much effect on your total interest costs or monthly payment. Refinancing a shorter term mortgage into a 30-year refinance could result in a lower monthly payment but higher total interest costs.

Current 20-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 20-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.750%. This is the same as yesterday. By refinancing a 30-year loan into a 20-year refinance, you could secure a lower interest rate and reduced total interest costs over the life of your mortgage. But you may get a higher monthly payment.

Current 15-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 15-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.250%. This is down from yesterday. A 15-year refinance could be a good choice for homeowners looking to strike a balance between lowering interest costs and retaining a manageable monthly payment.

Current 10-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 10-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.125%. This is down from yesterday. A 10-year refinance will help you pay off your mortgage sooner and maximize your interest savings. But you could also end up with a bigger monthly mortgage payment.

What are the different types of refinancing?

Refinancing your mortgage basically means you take out a new mortgage to pay off your current home loan. But your reasons for wanting to refinance can affect the type of mortgage refinance you choose.

Here are four types of refinancing to consider.

Rate and term refinance

This type of refinance is probably what many people think of when they consider refinancing their mortgages. As the name implies, a rate and term refinance changes the rate, repayment period — or both — of your current mortgage by paying it off and replacing it with a new mortgage. With a rate and term refinance, you would borrow exactly the amount you need to pay off your current mortgage.

Cash-out refinance

Like a rate and term refinance, a cash-out refinance may change the rate, term or both. But with this type of refinance, you borrow more than you need to pay off your current loan and take that balance as cash. This is only possible if you have sufficient equity built up in your home.

Cash-in refinance

As with other types of refinancing, a cash-in refinance replaces your current mortgage with one that has a different interest rate and/or term. But for your new loan, you’ll also make a lump sum payment to reduce the principal balance on your new mortgage. Of course, if you have the money to make a lump sum payment, you could just pay extra toward the principal on your current loan. But making this payment in connection with a refinance allows you to reap the interest savings that can come with refinancing.

FHA streamline refinance

This type of refinancing is only available for people who have FHA mortgages. It offers the same basic benefits as other types of refinancing but requires less paperwork. Some limitations apply. For example, you can’t be behind on your current mortgage, and you can’t cash out more than $500.

How to get your lowest mortgage refinance rate

If you’re interested in refinancing your mortgage, improving your credit score and paying down any other debt could secure you a lower rate . It’s also a good idea to compare rates from different lenders if you're hoping to refinance, so you can find the best rate for your situation.

Borrowers can save $1,500 on average over the life of their loan by shopping for just one additional rate quote, and an average of $3,000 by comparing five rate quotes, according to research from Freddie Mac .

How does Credible calculate refinance rates?

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment and other factors influence the movement of mortgage refinance rates. Credible average mortgage refinance rates are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage refinance rates will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you receive can vary based on a number of factors.

Are refinance rates higher than purchase rates?

Refinance rates are generally higher than rates for new mortgages to buy a house. Here are some factors that influence the higher rates:

Risk — A borrower who refinances into a shorter term to get a lower interest rate and pay off their loan sooner may end up with a higher monthly payment. That higher payment could translate into an elevated risk of default. Likewise, in cash-out refinances, the borrower’s debt-to-income ratio rises — and possibly their risk of defaulting.

Revenue — A lender may be able to make more money off a purchase loan than a refinance. Many homebuyers choose longer terms for purchase mortgages, which come with higher interest rates. Refinancing into a shorter term and/or lower interest rate reduces the amount of interest the lender makes over the life of a loan.

Costs — Refinancing a mortgage comes with many of the same closing costs you’ll face when you take out a new mortgage, such as an appraisal, attorney fees and more. Closing on a refinance also has costs for the lender. But whereas the lower interest rate and shorter term you get with a refinance benefits you financially, the lender will make less in interest over the life of the refinanced loan.

Your credit — Hopefully, your credit continues to improve once you become a homeowner. But that’s not always the case for everyone. A homeowner whose credit score has actually fallen since they initially bought the house may look like a bigger risk to lenders — who may charge a higher interest rate to offset the perceived risk.

