1 arrested, 2 sought in shooting at Edward Rendon Sr. Park

One man has been arrested and two more are being sought in connection with a shooting Sunday night at Edward Rendon Sr. Park in East Austin.

24-year-old Braylon Harper has been arrested and charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Austin Police Department says officers responded to Edward Rendon Sr. Park, also known as Chicano Park, in the 1600 block of Nash Hernandez Sr Road just before 8 p.m. Sunday after receiving about 15 separate 911 calls about an active shooter in the park.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

APD says that at the time of the incident, the park was filled with people, including families and a large group of car enthusiasts.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a small group of people was involved in a disturbance which escalated into a fight between two Hispanic males and Harper. During the fight, a knife was produced and Harper was stabbed. Harper fired a pistol in the direction of the stabbing suspects who fled on foot.

Advertisement

In the process, a bullet struck a bystander who was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

APD says that the investigation so far indicates that this is an isolated event and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call the APD Aggravated Assault unit at 512-974-9741 or utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.