2 shot, 1 stabbed in incident near Edward Rendon Sr. Metro Park

Police are responding to a shooting with 'multiple injuries' Sunday evening in East Austin.

Police say an initial call of at least one individual shooting into a crowd came in a little before 8 p.m.

APD confirmed at least 2 victims were shot and 1 was stabbed in the incident at 1600 Nash Hernandez Sr. Rd. near Edward Rendon Sr. Metro Park. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say at least are currently questioning one suspect in custody, they could not confirm if more were at large. There is not believed to be a threat to the public.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Police are asking anyone with video of the incident to please contact APD.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.