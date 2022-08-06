1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in downtown Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating an early morning homicide.

Police said around 2 a.m., officers heard several gun shots near the Arch in the 700 block of 7th Street.

APD also received a 911 call stating someone had been shot.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim with clear signs of trauma and began performing life-saving measures. The victim is now in stable condition at a local hospital.

APD said officers found a second victim. EMS performed life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

"Detectives do believe for now that this is an isolated incident. However, as always we do remind the public to remain vigilant. We ask that anyone with information, please call in to the APD homicide tip line at 512-477-3588. This is being investigated as Austin's 46th homicide of the year," said APD Officer Alexandra Parker.

No arrests have been made.