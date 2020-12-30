1 dead, 3 hurt after crash in New Braunfels

Authorities say one person was killed and three people were injured after a crash in New Braunfels on December 29.

The crash happened at around 11:45 p.m. at the intersection of South Business 35 and McQueeney Road.

The New Braunfels Police Department and New Braunfels Fire Department responded and arrived to find that the driver of a Ford Explorer had lost control and the vehicle had rolled over.

The driver, 47-year-old Carlye James Donaldson, was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

One person who was in the vehicle was seriously hurt and was hospitalized but is expected to be okay. Two others suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Officials say preliminary results of their investigation indicate that speed, alcohol, and drugs may have been contributing factors in the crash.

