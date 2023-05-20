1 dead after crash involving pedestrian in South Austin: ATCEMS

1 person is dead following a crash involving a pedestrian in South Austin early Saturday morning, according to a tweet from ATCEMS.

ATCEMS responded to a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian at 3:34 a.m. at East Stassney Lane and the Northbound South I-35 Frontage Road.

Medics pronounced one patient dead on the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.