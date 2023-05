A pedestrian has died after being hit by driver in Round Rock.

Just after 9 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of a person lying in the road in the 1800 block of East Palm Valley Blvd.

When they arrived, they administered CPR but 69-year-old Thomas Byrd died at the scene.

Police determined Byrd was hit by a vehicle. They say the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.