1 dead after small plane crash at Spicewood Airport

One person is dead after a small plane crash at the Spicewood Airport, officials said.

According to the Burnet County Office of Emergency Management, around 6:26 p.m., a small plane crashed on the east side of Spicewood Airport and caught on fire.

One person was onboard the plane and was pronounced dead on the scene.

All fire and EMS assets left the scene, but investigators are still there.

No other information has been released at this time.