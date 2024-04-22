San Marcos police shoot, kill homeless man outside H-E-B

A San Marcos police officer shot and killed a 22-year-old homeless man outside an H-E-B earlier this month.

On Monday, April 22, the police department gave an update on the investigation.

"This is not an outcome anyone wants, including us," San Marcos Police Chief Stan Standridge said.

Chief Standridge said on Thursday, April 11, at around 9:30 p.m., they received a call about a man threatening two people with two 8-inch kitchen knives. The victims said they were at the Snax Max on E Hopkins Street and began walking home when a man started following them.

"They stopped several times hoping the suspect would continue walking. When he did not, that caused more fear," Chief Standridge said.

MORE SAN MARCOS NEWS

He said they were near their home when "the suspect then pulled out two knives and threatened both of them. They told police they feared for their lives."

Police said the victims were able to get inside their home and call 911.

When officers responded, they found the suspect back at the convenience store.

"Video footage shows the officer asking the suspect to place his hands behind his back. The suspect refuses and instead moves toward the officer," Chief Standridge said.

Chief Standridge said the officer went outside and that’s when the suspect ran. The officer tried to use a taser, but "neither probe connected, likely because both persons were in a fast sprint and the probes only go out 25 feet in distance."

The officer tried to use another taser, but it didn’t work again.

MORE CRIME COVERAGE

Chief Standridge said when the suspect started running with a knife toward people at the H-E-B on Thorpe Lane, the officer shot him. Twenty-two-year-old Malachi Williams was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Family members of Williams took to social media to ask the city and police department to release the body camera footage and the name of the officer who killed Williams.

"I’m going to attempt to answer some of those questions," Chief Standridge said.

Chief Standridge said the body-worn camera footage will be released after the district attorney either decides not to prosecute the officer or after adjudication. He said the officer's name will not be released until after a grand jury review. He said the officer has been placed on administrative leave, but Chief Standridge expects them to be back to work next week.

"I conclude with sincere condolences to the Malachi Williams family," Chief Standridge said.

Three concurrent investigations are happening by the Texas Rangers, SMPD criminal investigations division, and SMPD internal affairs.

FOX 7 Austin reached out to family members for comment and haven’t heard back. They do plan to hold a vigil on Thursday, April 25 at 6:30 p.m. at city hall.