Expand / Collapse search

1 dead in East Travis County motorcycle crash

By
Published  March 23, 2025 11:39am CDT
Travis County
FOX 7 Austin
article

The Brief

    • 1 person died in a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning.
    • The crash happened in east Travis County near Gilbert Elementary School.
    • The cause of the crash is under investigation.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in east Travis County early Sunday morning, according to Austin Travis County EMS.

What we know:

Emergency officials say the motorcycle crash happened just before 2 a.m. at the intersection of Gilbert Road and Barteny Court in Horsnby Bend.

When emergency officials arrived, they pronounced the driver of the motorcycle dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Emergency officials have not released the identity of the motorcyclist.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The Source: Information in this article is from Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

Travis CountyTraffic