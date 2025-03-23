1 dead in East Travis County motorcycle crash
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in east Travis County early Sunday morning, according to Austin Travis County EMS.
What we know:
Emergency officials say the motorcycle crash happened just before 2 a.m. at the intersection of Gilbert Road and Barteny Court in Horsnby Bend.
When emergency officials arrived, they pronounced the driver of the motorcycle dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
Emergency officials have not released the identity of the motorcyclist.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article is from Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.