1 dead in East Travis County motorcycle crash

article

The Brief 1 person died in a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning. The crash happened in east Travis County near Gilbert Elementary School. The cause of the crash is under investigation.



A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in east Travis County early Sunday morning, according to Austin Travis County EMS.

What we know:

Emergency officials say the motorcycle crash happened just before 2 a.m. at the intersection of Gilbert Road and Barteny Court in Horsnby Bend.

When emergency officials arrived, they pronounced the driver of the motorcycle dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Emergency officials have not released the identity of the motorcyclist.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.