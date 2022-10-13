1 dead following crash in Taylor
TAYLOR, Texas - One man is dead following a crash in Taylor early Thursday morning, Taylor police said.
Police said on Oct. 13, around 12:23 a.m., officers responded to a deadly crash in the 2000 block of West 2nd St.
According to a preliminary investigation, a 2021 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Jesse Daniel Baldenegro, 23, was driving east in the 2000 block of Highway 79 where he was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Guillermo Hernandez-Huerta, 27.
Hernandez-Huerta was leaving the parking lot of the Luxury Inn at the time of the crash. Baldenegro was pronounced dead on the scene.
Deputies saw Baldenegro driving the motorcycle at a high rate of speed just before the crash. Hernandez-Huerta fled the area on foot prior to officers’ arrival.
He then voluntarily went to the Taylor Police Department to be interviewed by officers. Criminal charges are pending.