1 dead following crash in Taylor

One man is dead following a crash in Taylor early Thursday morning, Taylor police said.

Police said on Oct. 13, around 12:23 a.m., officers responded to a deadly crash in the 2000 block of West 2nd St.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2021 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Jesse Daniel Baldenegro, 23, was driving east in the 2000 block of Highway 79 where he was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Guillermo Hernandez-Huerta, 27.

Hernandez-Huerta was leaving the parking lot of the Luxury Inn at the time of the crash. Baldenegro was pronounced dead on the scene.

Deputies saw Baldenegro driving the motorcycle at a high rate of speed just before the crash. Hernandez-Huerta fled the area on foot prior to officers’ arrival.

He then voluntarily went to the Taylor Police Department to be interviewed by officers. Criminal charges are pending.