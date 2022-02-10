Austin-Travis County EMS respond to third motorcycle crash in the past 36 hours

Two people were killed in two separate motorcycle crashes in Austin Thursday night. Austin-Travis County EMS said there have been a total of three motorcycle crashes in the past 36 hours.

One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in East Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. at 1000 Ed Bluestein Blvd NB.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, ATCEMS said.

Expect extended road closures are expected. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

A second crash involving a motorcycle happened Thursday night in northwest Austin.

ATCEMS said around 8:33 p.m., firefighters responded to a vehicle-motorcycle crash at 9600 Research. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter