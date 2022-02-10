Expand / Collapse search

Austin-Travis County EMS respond to third motorcycle crash in the past 36 hours

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
East Austin
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Two people were killed in two separate motorcycle crashes in Austin Thursday night. Austin-Travis County EMS said there have been a total of three motorcycle crashes in the past 36 hours.

One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in East Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. at 1000 Ed Bluestein Blvd NB. 

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, ATCEMS said.

Expect extended road closures are expected. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

A second crash involving a motorcycle happened Thursday night in northwest Austin.

ATCEMS said around 8:33 p.m., firefighters responded to a vehicle-motorcycle crash at 9600 Research. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. 

