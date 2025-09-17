Expand / Collapse search

1 dead, several injured after pickup truck crashes into CapMetro bus

Published  September 17, 2025 2:27pm CDT
Travis County
    • A pickup truck crashed head-on into a CapMetro bus in the 2200 block of Pearce Lane, in Travis County
    • The driver of the truck was killed
    • There were 16 people on board the bus, and six were taken to the hospital for their injuries

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - One person is dead and several others were injured after a pickup truck crashed into a CapMetro bus on Wednesday.

What we know:

According to Texas DPS, on Wednesday, Sept. 17, around 6:50 a.m., troopers responded to a two-car crash in the 2200 block of Pearce Lane, in Travis County.

The crash involved a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup and a CapMetro passenger bus.

The pickup truck was driving on the wrong side of the road when it hit the bus head-on. The driver of the pickup truck died at the scene.

CapMetro had 16 people on board, including the bus driver. Four adults and two children were taken to a local hospital for their injuries. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

