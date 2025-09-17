1 dead, several injured after pickup truck crashes into CapMetro bus
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - One person is dead and several others were injured after a pickup truck crashed into a CapMetro bus on Wednesday.
What we know:
According to Texas DPS, on Wednesday, Sept. 17, around 6:50 a.m., troopers responded to a two-car crash in the 2200 block of Pearce Lane, in Travis County.
The crash involved a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup and a CapMetro passenger bus.
The pickup truck was driving on the wrong side of the road when it hit the bus head-on. The driver of the pickup truck died at the scene.
CapMetro had 16 people on board, including the bus driver. Four adults and two children were taken to a local hospital for their injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation.
The Source: Information from Texas DPS