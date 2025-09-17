1 dead, several injured after pickup truck crashes into CapMetro bus

The Brief A pickup truck crashed head-on into a CapMetro bus in the 2200 block of Pearce Lane, in Travis County The driver of the truck was killed There were 16 people on board the bus, and six were taken to the hospital for their injuries



One person is dead and several others were injured after a pickup truck crashed into a CapMetro bus on Wednesday.

What we know:

According to Texas DPS, on Wednesday, Sept. 17, around 6:50 a.m., troopers responded to a two-car crash in the 2200 block of Pearce Lane, in Travis County.

The crash involved a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup and a CapMetro passenger bus.

The pickup truck was driving on the wrong side of the road when it hit the bus head-on. The driver of the pickup truck died at the scene.

CapMetro had 16 people on board, including the bus driver. Four adults and two children were taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.