1 dead, several others injured in SE Austin crash: ATCEMS
AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead after a crash involving multiple people in Southeast Austin.
What we know:
On Wednesday, Feb. 12, around 2 p.m., Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a vehicle rescue on US 183 at McKenzie Road.
ATCEMS said multiple people were involved.
One person was pronounced dead, and several others suffered minor injuries.
ATCEMS said drivers should expect delays due to road closures.
The Source: Information from Austin-Travis County EMS