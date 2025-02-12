1 dead, several others injured in SE Austin crash: ATCEMS

The Brief One person is dead after a crash in SE Austin ATCEMS said multiple people were involved and have minor injuries



One person is dead after a crash involving multiple people in Southeast Austin.

What we know:

On Wednesday, Feb. 12, around 2 p.m., Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a vehicle rescue on US 183 at McKenzie Road.

ATCEMS said multiple people were involved.

One person was pronounced dead, and several others suffered minor injuries.

ATCEMS said drivers should expect delays due to road closures.