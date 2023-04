One person is dead in a wreck on Hwy 71 in East Travis County.

It happened around 6:19 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Granny Drive.

Austin-Travis County EMS says there was a patient who was pinned in, and possibly in cardiac arrest. First responders extricated the person and performed CPR, but the person died on scene.

EMS says drivers should expect extended closures and avoid the area if you can.

Watch Good Day Austin for live traffic updates: