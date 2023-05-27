1 person hospitalized after being hit by a train in South Austin: ATCEMS

1 person is in the hospital after being hit by a train in South Austin Saturday morning, according to ATCEMS.

ATCEMS responded to the incident at around 10:04 a.m. near the intersection of South Lamar Boulevard and Treadwell Street.

They discovered an adult trauma patient at the scene who was treated and extricated. Several railroad crossings south of the location were blocked.

The patient was transported to Dell Seton with critical life-threatening injuries.

ATCEMS said to expect further delays in the area due to blocked train crossings.