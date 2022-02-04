1 killed, 1 injured in Del Valle, TCSO investigating

A person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Del Valle Friday morning.

A caller reported to FOX 7 Austin around 11:40 a.m. that she believed there was a body in her East Travis Hills neighborhood on Hayride Circle in Del Valle. The caller said sheriff's deputies and possibly a medical examiner's van were at a residence and that crime scene tape had been put up.

The caller also reported an ambulance had transported someone from the scene, which EMS confirmed, saying the patient was transported with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) later confirmed they had responded to a 911 call for a gunshot wound in the 16900 block of Hayride Circle around 10 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found a Hispanic male "obviously deceased" and another Hispanic male with a gunshot wound.

As of 3:30 p.m., TCSO had obtained a search warrant and detectives were inside the home conducting the investigation. TCSO says that there were also multiple witnesses being interviewed by detectives.

TCSO says so far the investigation has led detectives to believe this is an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public.

Deputies are expected to be at the scene for the next few hours.

