1 killed, 1 other injured in Travis County deadly crash

The Brief One person was killed in a two-car crash in Travis County Texas DPS said the crash happened on Oct. 20, on SH 130 near FM 973 in Travis County One other person was injured in the crash



One person is dead and another was injured after a two-car crash in Travis County.

What we know:

According to Texas DPS, on Oct. 20, around 7 a.m., troopers responded to a deadly two-car crash on SH 130 near FM 973 in Travis County.

Investigators say a Chevrolet work van was parked on the shoulder when a Ford F-550 hit the van. It is not known why the truck hit the work van.

The driver of the work van died on the scene. The driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.