1 killed in fatal Foothill Farms Loop shooting in Pflugerville

Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Foothill Farms Loop in Pflugerville.

According to the Pflugerville Police Department, officers responded around 10:22 p.m. on November 23 to assist an EMS call in the 15000 block of Windermere Drive. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot to death. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Officials say after an initial investigation it was determined that the man had fled to a shopping center on Windermere Drive after he was shot nearby on Foothill Farms Loop.

A second victim, who is reportedly in stable condition, was identified at a nearby hospital.

"Any time you hear of a loss of life, it's a gut punch, particularly during the holiday season. This is the first murder we have had in Pflugerville, this year. This is completely atypical," said Pflugerville City Council member Rudy Metayer.

Metayer says no crime, especially murder, will be tolerated in Pflugerville. "We're a suburb. In a suburb you come out here because you are looking for a more familial environment to take care and raise your families, to be out at local parks. We have one of the safest communities not only in the region but in the state," he said.

Metayer said crime overall in the city remains low, and he hopes to keep it that way. "We have true community policing. Our law enforcement work in concert and know our citizens," he said.

Police said this was an isolated incident, and the public should not be worried. However if you saw something Tuesday night, call the Pflugerville Police Department at 512-990-6700.

The investigation is ongoing.

