1 person killed, 1 injured after Northeast Travis County crash
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - One person is dead and another person is seriously injured after a crash in Northeast Travis County.
The crash happened in the evening of October 17 on East Parmer near the Austin and Manor line.
Officials say a vehicle rolled over, hit a pole, and then caught on fire.
A person in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another person in the vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
