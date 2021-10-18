1 person killed, 1 injured after Northeast Travis County crash

One person is dead and another person is seriously injured after a crash in Northeast Travis County.

The crash happened in the evening of October 17 on East Parmer near the Austin and Manor line.

Officials say a vehicle rolled over, hit a pole, and then caught on fire.

A person in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person in the vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

