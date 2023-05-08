1 person shot, killed by DPS troopers after high-speed chase in WilCo

One person was killed after leading DPS troopers on a high-speed chase, DPS said.

On Sunday, May 7, around 10 p.m., troopers attempted to pull over the driver of a Hyundai on NB US 183 in Austin. The driver did not stop and led law enforcement on a chase throughout Williamson County while shooting at troopers, DPS said.

A tire deflation device was deployed, and the driver was stopped just south of FM 1431 on the I-35 frontage road in Round Rock.

According to DPS, the driver got out of the car and pointed a gun at troopers. Troopers shot at the suspect who later died from their injuries.

The identity of the person has not yet been released.