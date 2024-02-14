10-year-old boy killed in crash on US 183: police

Austin police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a 10-year-old boy.

On Monday, Feb. 12 at around 7:20 p.m., Austin police officers responded to a crash involving a sedan and a hatchback in the 200 block of US 183 Toll Road southbound lanes.

The sedan was stopped in the middle lane with the vehicle hazard lights on. The hatchback then crashed into the sedan's rear.

Two children passengers were traveling in the sedan.

One of the passengers, 10-year-old DeErick Williams II, suffered life-threatening injuries and later died.

The driver of the sedan was not injured, nor impaired.

The driver of the hatchback suffered a minor injury, remained on-scene, and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. They may also submit their tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.