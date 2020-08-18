100 Club activates fund for Cedar Park officers injured in shooting

The 100 Club of Central Texas has activated its Critically Injured Fund to support the Cedar Park police officers who were injured in a shooting over the weekend.

Cedar Park police said three officers were hurt in the exchange of gunfire: Jacqueline Quiles, who has been with the department four years; Cris Hester, a 10 year veteran of the department; and Nik Anderson, who has been an officer at Cedar Park for eight years.

After barricading himself inside a home on Natalie Cove and leading law enforcement to a nearly 16-hour hostage standoff, 26-year-old Joseph DeSean Taylor is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a public servant and three counts of aggravated kidnapping, all first-degree felonies. He is waiting to be taken to the Williamson County Jail.

Joseph DeSean Taylor

Two of the officers shot in the standoff have been released from the hospital.

The 100 Club says the shooting comes "during a year that has seen a high number of injuries to first responders and is a stark reminder of the dangers they face."

In March, San Marcos police officer Paul Beller was struck by a vehicle on I-35 while clearing debris from the road. Beller is currently recovering at a rehabilitation center in Houston after suffering serious brain and bodily injury.

In April, three San Marcos police officers were ambushed by a suspect with a rifle when they responded to a domestic disturbance call. Officer Justin Putnam was killed in the shooting and officers Justin Mueller and Franco Stewart were injured.

Two others were killed in the line of duty in the spring: TCSO Senior Deputy Christopher Korzilius and Bell County Sheriff's Deputy John Rhoden. Korzilius was killed in a crash on FM 2244 in March and Rhoden was killed after he was struck by a vehicle in Temple in April.

The 100 Club says donations and messages of support can be sent to The Club's office, online or by phone at 512-345-3200.

