$1,000 reward being offered for info related to Willow Creek homicide

The Austin Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrests of the suspect(s) involved in the shooting death of a man on Willow Creek Drive. The victim was found shot in his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Officers with the Austin Police Department were dispatched to the 2200 block of Willow Creek Drive on Wednesday, Feb 3. for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located a Hispanic male in the driver's seat of a crashed green four-door car with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, homicide detectives learned that three Black male suspects had fled in a blue SUV. These suspects were believed to be committing armed robberies in the area throughout the day, which culminated in this homicide.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s). Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

This is Austin’s seventh homicide of 2021.

