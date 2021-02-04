Austin police holding press conference to discuss recent homicides

The Austin Police Department is holding a press conference on Thursday, February 2 to provide an update on three different homicide cases that are currently being investigated.

The APD press conference is scheduled to begin around 2:30 p.m., Sergeant Jesse Sanchez with APD homicide will be speaking at the Robert Martinez, Sr. Central East Substation & Forensic Center. FOX 7 Austin will carry the press conference live on our website, news app, and Facebook page.

The press conference is in regard to the following homicide cases:

WATCH AP PRESS CONFERENCE HERE:

WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR

The Austin Police Department says it is investigating a suspicious death in the 2200 block of Willow Creek Drive on Wednesday, Feb 3.

At a media briefing, police say they responded to a 911 call at around 11:09 a.m. about two men who were involved in a disturbance with a weapon. When officers arrived, police say they found a male victim with obvious signs of trauma. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a blue SUV with multiple people inside it was seen leaving the scene.

If you have any information you're asked to call 512-477-3588.

The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in East Austin as a homicide.

According to police, Austin 911 received a call of shots fired at an apartment complex within the 6100 block of Manor Road shortly before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 2. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a male victim on the ground with an obvious gunshot wound.

ATCEMS arrived and began life-saving measures before pronouncing the man dead.

The Austin Police Department says that officers found a man shot to death inside a vehicle near Mearns Meadow Boulevard just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 29. EMS attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Witnesses told police they say an argument and a struggle inside the car before hearing several gunshots. APD says multiple people were seen running away from the car, but as of Saturday evening, no suspects are in custody.

Witnesses also described a tan or silver four-door sedan leaving the scene right after the shooting, says APD and investigators believe this could have been a robbery.

