Austin police release more details of three recent homicides

Austin police have released more information on the three shootings within the past week that left three people dead. "It appears that all three of these murders were robberies gone bad," said Sgt. Jesse Sanchez, supervisor of the homicide unit at APD.

As of Thursday, no suspects in any of the shootings were in custody.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

According to APD, on Friday, Jan. 29, a man was found dead in a car from a gunshot wound on Mearns Meadow Blvd. in North Austin around 9 p.m. Witnesses told police that they saw some kind of fight or argument break out inside that car before the shooting. A suspect or suspects were seen driving off in a gray sedan, possibly a Toyota or Infinity.

The man who was killed was identified as Jose Franklin Rodriguez.

Advertisement

His age is unknown.

Tuesday evening, Feb. 2, a man was found lying face down with a gunshot wound on Manor Rd. in East Austin. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses reported seeing someone running away and shooting at the man.

The man was identified as Raymond Carl Young, 56.

On Wednesday, Feb. 3, a man was found dead in a vehicle on Willow Creek Dr. in southeast Austin, according to APD. The man had crashed into a fence and had also been shot.

Witnesses reported seeing a blue SUV drive off after the shooting. Police believe that vehicle may be connected to a couple of other robberies that had just occurred that morning.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Right now, police do not believe any of these homicides are connected. The three shootings bring the total number of homicides so far in 2021 to seven. "I can say in my experience I haven't seen this many homicides in this short of a time span," said Sgt. Sanchez.

According to APD data, by this time last year, the city had seen five homicides. In 2019, there had been two by this time.

If you have any information on any of these crimes, call the APD Homicide Tip Line at (512) 477-3588.