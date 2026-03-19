Gov. Abbott celebrates 107th birthday of American Legion Post in Austin

The Brief The American Legion Post in Austin celebrated its 107th anniversary Gov. Greg Abbott was presented with the national Vietnam Veterans of America, the state award for veteran services Austin Democrat Gina Hinojosa spoke out



The 250th birthday of the United States will be celebrated this summer.

The men and women who serve in the military continue to protect the union, and in Austin, an organization dedicated to "serving those who served" celebrated their own anniversary.

What they're saying:

The American Legion Post in Austin has been near downtown Austin and Lady Bird Lake since 1924. But the formation of Post 76 dates back to May 1919.

As noted on the Facebook site for the national organization, local veterans in Austin followed the initial formation that happened a few months earlier in Paris after the end of World War I. Now, 107 years later, members gathered at the old "Travis Post" to celebrate their beginning, and the continued support the state of Texas provides.

"These efforts send a powerful message that Texas honors not only the individual who serves, but the entire family who serves alongside them," said Jim Brennan with American Legion Post 76.

Recognition of the veterans’ programs created in Texas was made Thursday. Governor Greg Abbott was presented with the national Vietnam Veterans of America, the state award for veteran services.

"We do appreciate everything that you do for veterans, all veterans. Let alone Vietnam veterans," said Bill Meets with the VVA.

Gov. Abbott said the award was not just for him. He accepted the award on behalf of all the state employees who work in the agencies that provide assistance.

"The award that we got today is a tangible way that shows that Texas is at the top of our game in ensuring that we are providing our veterans with the support and resources they need and deserve and know that we're just getting started. We will work together to keep Texas the premier destination in America for our veterans. Because no state loves our veterans more than the great state of Texas," said Abbott.

Some of the programs include two managed by the Texas Workforce Commission. Texas Operation Welcome Home and Hiring Red, White, and You.

Governor Abbott noted how, for more than a century, members of Post 76 have served in multiple conflicts around the globe. During his speech he also noted how future members of the legion are fighting now.

"As we can see what's transpiring across the globe as we speak right now, the importance of our military remains paramount. We see the advanced tools and technology available to our armed forces and the amazing feats they are able to accomplish while also protecting men and women in the military from harm's way as they're going to try to eradicate one of the most evil forces across the entire globe," said Gov. Abbott.

The other side:

The governor has used events like the American Legion ceremony to promote the state’s economy, but Austin Democrat Gina Hinojosa, Abbott's political rival in the upcoming general election, claims the state is not affordable because of policies pushed by the governor.

She spoke to FOX4’s Steven Dial about making the cost of living a campaign issue.

"The rising price of electricity is directly attributable to Greg Abbott. And that's just one of the expenses. The cost of housing has gone up considerably. We know in the Dallas, Fort Worth area, private equity firms are buying up single-family homes. They're buying up apartment complexes and raising the prices considerably. So there are also ways that the governor could reign in cost by reigning in private equity firms," said Hinojosa.