13 arrested following police operation against car club meet-ups

If you live in North Austin along I-35 and Parmer, you've most likely heard the sound coming from the AMC parking lot overnight. Hundreds gather for car-club meet-ups where hear performing donuts, burnouts, and other dangerous stunts.

Austin police say these gatherings happen in the same location each weekend, making it a hot spot for crime.

From June 1st to September 11th, APD responded to 14 shots fired calls, seized six stolen firearms, and took 7 reports of aggravated assaults from these gatherings. They've also reported on an increase in DWI’s, reckless driving, criminal trespassing, and multiple other offenses.

Business owners in the shopping center that spoke with FOX 7 did not want to appear on camera for fear of retribution to their stores but told us they are aware of what goes on at night.

They said they are tired of seeing broken glass, trash, and damage to the parking lots around their storefronts. While none of them have had direct damage to their stores, they say they still worry and these meetups are a nuisance, saying when they leave work, they start to see people gathering for what they know will be a car-meet up.

Austin Police say in anticipation of a meet up over the weekend, they prepared an operation to help crackdown on these gatherings.

Around 11:20 Saturday night, police say they heard shots fired that led law enforcement to take action. They closed down the parking lot and began probable cause stops.

From the operation, there were 13 arrests: Six for reckless driving, three for deadly conduct, and four for unlawful carry of a weapon.